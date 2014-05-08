NATO: Putin Lying About Troop Pullback

CHEAT SHEET
We are shocked—shocked—to find that Putin was deceptive! NATO is contradicting Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said yesterday that he had ordered Russian troops to withdraw from the Ukraine border. We haven’t seen any indications that they’re pulling back their troops,” NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen told a news conference in Warsaw Thursday. Russia has placed roughly 40,000 troops along the border, according to NATO, the U.S., U.K., and Ukraine.