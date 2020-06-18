Naval Academy to Investigate Social Media Posts Encouraging Cops to Shoot Protesters

Read it at ABC News
The U.S. Naval Academy is investigating social media posts allegedly made by a cadet encouraging police to shoot unarmed protesters and saying that Breonna Taylor received justice when she was shot and killed. The since-deleted Twitter account behind the posts allegedly belonged to Chase Standage, a Midshipman 1st Class. The Academy learned of the posts on Monday night, according to Cmdr. Alana Garas. The tweets were shared online the same day that the academy’s Superintendent Vice Adm. Sean Buck shared a video message condemning racist and sexist comments made by a former Naval Academy trustee, who disparaged the academy’s admitting Black and Asian American students and women.