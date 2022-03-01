Naya Rivera’s Family Settles Lawsuit With Ventura County
DELAYED JUSTICE
The family of the late actress Naya Rivera has settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed against Ventura County, where Rivera died in July 2020, The Blast reported Monday. Rivera’s estate and her 6-year-old son, Josey—represented by his father, Ryan Dorsey—filed the suit in Nov. 2020 claiming that Ventura County and its parks and recreation department were negligent in preventing Rivera’s death, causing Josey emotional and economic distress. Rivera drowned at Lake Piru after she fell off a boat while taking her son boating. The lawsuit claimed that the boat lacked the proper safety equipment necessary to prevent her death and the lake lacked proper signage warning of weather conditions. “Given Naya’s exceptional physical fitness, relative youth, strong swimming skills, and powerful love for Josey, she surely struggled mightly to make it back to the boat and succumbed to exhaustion over at least a few minutes,” the lawsuit claimed. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed, and a hearing for its approval is scheduled for March 16.