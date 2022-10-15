NBA Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo Has Brain Tumor

CHEAT SHEET
NBA Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is in treatment for a brain tumor, the league announced on Saturday. The 56-year-old, who played 18 seasons in the NBA, is “receiving the best care possible from a collaborative team of specialists in Atlanta and is in great spirits as he begins treatment,” the statement said. “Dikembe and his family ask for privacy during this time so they can focus on his care. They are grateful for your prayers and good wishes.” Mutombo was born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, moved to the U.S. to attend Georgetown University, and played for the Denver Nuggets and Atlanta Hawks, among other teams, before retiring in 2009.