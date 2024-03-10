NBA Fines Rudy Gobert $100K for Making Cash Gesture at Referee
‘I’D DO IT AGAIN’
The NBA announced on Sunday that it has slapped Minnesota Timberwolves star center Rudy Gobert with a $100,000 fine for making a cash gesture at a referee on Friday. The offending behavior occurred during Minnesota’s overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. Towards the end of regulation play, Gobert stayed on the court even though he’d been removed from the game after committing the disqualifying tally of six fouls. He pinched his fingers and rubbed them together several times toward referee Scott Foster, openly suggesting the game official was on the take. Foster did not see the gesture but another ref did, issuing Gobert a technical foul. When asked about the incident after the game, Gobert was at first unapologetic and stood by his action. “I'll bite the bullet again,” he told reporters, adding that he felt sports gambling was “hurting the game.” He later admitted he “cost my team the game” with the “immature reaction.” Gobert had already been fined in three other instances for publicly criticizing refereeing officials.