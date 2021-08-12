CHEAT SHEET
WATCH: NBA Star Andre Drummond Dramatically Saves Son Who Fell in Pool
Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond experienced every parent’s worst nightmare when his 2-year-old son, Deon, suddenly fell into his swimming pool. Luckily, the little boy’s family was close by—and his hoopster dad came running, jumping in the pool fully clothed to grab Deon, who wasn’t injured. Other family members helped in the rescue as Drummond lifted his son out of the water, passing him to another person. The dramatic rescue was caught on the home’s surveillance cameras. “Not all heroes wear capes. A parents worst nightmare ..... Feat my son and I. No one was harmed in this video,” Drummond wrote.