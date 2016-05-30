NBA Star Might Skip Olympics Over Zika Virus

CHEAT SHEET
NBA star Pau Gasol says he is considering skipping this summer’s Olympics in Rio de Janeiro due to widespread international concerns over the spread of the Zika virus. “It wouldn’t surprise me to see some athletes deciding not to participate in the games to avoid putting their health and the health of their families at risk,” said Gasol, who plays for the Chicago Bulls. He also urged officials to give more clear information to athletes about the types of risks associated with competing in Rio. Gasol is one of the first prominent athletes to indicate that he might not attend this year’s games because of the virus.