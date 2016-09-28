NBC Chief Andy Lack: Brian Williams Scandal ‘Ancient History’

According to NBC News Chairman Andy Lack, the scandal involving former Nightly News anchor Brian Williams’s numerous embellishments of his war-reporting past is a thing of the past. Speaking with the Washington Post on Wednesday, Lack said Williams’s nightly MSNBC show, The 11th Hour with Brian Williams, is “off to a nice start” in the ratings. Such success has been low-key, however, because Williams has done no press to promote his new position at the cable-news network. The only interview he did was with Matt Lauer, in which, upon first joining MSNBC, Williams said: “I would like to take this opportunity to say that what has happened in the past has been identified and torn apart by me and has been fixed, has been dealt with.” Asked by the Post whether Williams had more to say about his news credibility being marred by the scandal, Lack said: “Ancient history to me.”
