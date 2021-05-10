NBC Won’t Broadcast Golden Globes in 2022
‘MEANINGFUL REFORM’
NBC said in a statement Monday that it will not be airing the 2022 Golden Globes award show, following a raft of accusations at the group that hands out the awards. A 2020 antitrust lawsuit had accused the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) of financial double-dealing, and critics had pointed out that the 87-member group of international journalists lacks a single Black member. Last week, Netflix and Amazon both said they are cutting ties with the HFPA, and on Monday, Tom Cruise announced that he would be returning his three Golden Globe trophies. “We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform,” NBC said in a statement, alluding to a promise made last week by the organization that it would commit to increasing diversity and add restrictions to members’ financial dealings. “However, change of this magnitude takes time and work,” NBC said. According to the statement, if HFPA makes the changes they’ve promised, NBC will air the awards show in 2023.