‘Stranger Things’ Renewed for a Fifth and Final Season
BEGINNING OF THE END
Stranger Things is coming to an end. Netflix announced on Thursday that the hit sci-fi series has been renewed for a fifth season, which will be its last. In an open letter to fans, creators Matt and Ross Duffer wrote, “Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four but–as you’ll see for yourselves–we are now hurtling towards our finale.”
In happier news, Netflix has also set a premiere date for the series’ long-awaited fourth season. Starring Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, and Winona Ryder, the season will be unveiled in two parts, with Volume One dropping on May 27 and Volume Two debuting on July 1. The action picks up six months after the epic battle at Starcourt Mall in the season three finale. New posters feature the returning cast of the plucky teen protagonists, played by Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matazarro, Sadie Sink, and more.