Details Emerge About Kate Middleton’s Doctored Pic: Report
KATEGATE
The rumors flying about the conspicuous absence of Catherine, Princess of Wales from the public eye since Christmas were only inflamed by the release of an evidently doctored image of her and her children earlier this week. The photograph, released in honor of British Mother’s Day, was challenged by social media users and retracted by multiple news agencies, with the AFP declaring on Thursday that it no longer regarded Kensington Palace as a “trusted source” soon after. Metadata pulled from the image will do nothing to soothe the rampant speculation, according to ABC News, which reported on Thursday that it had been processed in Photoshop twice: one on March 8, at 9:54 p.m. local time, and again on March 9, a day before it was posted, at 9:39 a.m. The metadata’s contents were first reported on Tuesday by the BBC and Sky News. A day earlier, a statement was released on Kate’s X account claiming that the botched image was her fault. “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” the statement explained.