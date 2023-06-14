New Gymnastics Scandal: Photographer Charged With Child Porn

The world of gymnastics has been rocked by one scandal after another in recent years—and there’s a new one. A prominent photographer hired to work events across the country has been charged with possession of child pornography, and the FBI has created a website to collect tips from the public, the Detroit Free Press reports. David Eric Yellen denied making porn but admitted he secretly takes photos of children’s bare feet at events because he finds them sexually arousing, authorities said in a criminal complaint. “I’m guessing the FBI is doing this because they have not found any child pornography relating to Mr. Yellen’s photography business in any of the computers they seized from him,” Yellen’s attorney, Margaret Raben, told the Free Press.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10