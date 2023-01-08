N.J. Art Teacher Overdoses on Fentanyl in His Classroom

New Jersey police have charged a middle-school art teacher who overdosed on fentanyl in his classroom six weeks ago. Westfield cops say an officer based at Roosevelt Intermediate School was summoned to the second floor by students, who found the teacher unconscious and unresponsive on the floor, and that Narcan was used to reverse the overdose. After the 57-year-old was taken to the hospital, investigators found fentanyl and drug paraphernalia in a classroom closet, police said. He was charged with drug offenses and endangering the welfare of children.