NJ Electrician Confessed to Killing Family Before He Shot Himself, Cops Say
A New Jersey electrician who allegedly shot and killed his wife and two children called a family member to confess before killing himself, police said. Krzysztof Nieroda, 41, was found dead Sunday morning with the gun in hand, while police also found the bodies of his wife Justyna, 41, and children Sebastian, 14, and Natalie, 13. Sebastian had survived but succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital, police said. Police remain stumped for a motive and neighbors told the New York Post they’d never seen warning signs from Nieroda. “They’re a normal family. That’s why it’s impossible to believe,” 56-year-old Angel Montanez said.