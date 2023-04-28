New Jersey Man Says Stay at Trump Resort Cost Him Part of His Foot
OUCH
A New Jersey man traveled to the Trump International Beach Resort in Sunny Isles, Florida, for a relaxing long weekend with his family but says the “searing” pool deck and beach sand instead cost him a toe and part of a foot. In a lawsuit filed Friday in New York State Supreme Court, Theoharis Lekas claims the surfaces at the Trump-branded property were so dangerously hot, he suffered “devastating” third-degree burns to both his feet. However, Lekas couldn’t feel it happening because he has diabetic neuropathy, the suit states. His right foot swelled to the size of a football and one of his toes became gangrenous, after which doctors were forced to amputate both the digit and part of the foot, according to the lawsuit, which names Trump International Hotels Management and developer Dezer Properties as defendants. Lekas, who says there is still a threat to the “remainder of his foot [and] his leg,” is asking for an undetermined sum, arguing that the resort was negligent in allowing the pool deck and sand to get that hot, and not posting signs recommending footwear.