CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Rapper Mystikal Arrested on Rape Charges—Again
BEHIND BARS
Read it at WBRZ
New Orleans rapper Mystikal was arrested on sexual assault charges on Sunday—for the third time. According to arrest records, police in Louisiana arrested the 52-year-old, whose legal name is Michael Tyler, on several charges, including first-degree rape and domestic abuse battery. As WBRZ reported, Tyler has been accused of rape two other times in the past 20 years. In 2004, he spent six years in jail for sexually assaulting his hair stylist and had to register as a sex offender upon his release. Tyler was arrested again in 2017 over another alleged sexual assault, but the charges were dropped and he was released on a $3 million bond. As of Monday morning, no bond had been posted.