New Voice of America CEO Will Let Foreign Journalists’ Visas Expire: NPR

The new CEO of Voice of America, the federal government’s broadcasting agency, will not extend the visas of the dozens of foreign journalists who work there, NPR reports. VOA operates in countries across the world and broadcasts in more than a dozen languages, often relying on foreign reporters to do so. Some of the reporters may face harsh consequences from repressive regimes in their home countries, VOA employees told the public radio broadcaster. President Donald Trump nominated Michael Pack, an ally of Steve Bannon, two years ago to be CEO of VOA, and the conservative filmmaker was confirmed in July. VOA’s oversight board warned Pack against politicizing the agency, but it was dissolved upon his confirmation as CEO.