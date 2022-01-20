CHEAT SHEET
New York City’s Statue of Teddy Roosevelt Finally Gets the Ax
A controversial statue of former U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt has been removed from its position outside the entrance to the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. The monument, which features Roosevelt gallantly riding on a horse, was supported with a Native American man walking on one side and a Black man on the other side. The statue has been standing in the location since 1940, and has drawn criticism in recent years because the two men walking with Roosevelt are seen as being in subservient roles. The monument’s dismantling began on Thursday morning, and it will be relocated to the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in North Dakota.