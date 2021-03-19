Five New York City Schools Sent Suspicious Packages Filled With White Powder This Week
‘DISRUPTION AND ALARM’
At least five New York City schools were targeted with suspicious packages containing white powder over the past week, according to the NYPD. In a statement, police said the packages came in a white envelope with the address handwritten in block letters. Tests have been run on the powdery substance and it’s believed to be harmless, with cops commenting: “It appears that the motive of the sender is to cause disruption and alarm.” River Park Nursery School on the Upper West Side was reportedly evacuated Tuesday morning after taking delivery of one of the packages. Police have urged school admin staff to be on high alert for the packages and, if they see one that looks suspicious, don’t handle it and call 911. No information has been released about any potential suspect.