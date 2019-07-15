CHEAT SHEET
New York Giants Player Suspended After Allegedly Punching Woman Unconscious
The New York Giants have suspended safety Kamrin Moore after he was arrested for allegedly punching a woman unconscious and stepping on her neck during an argument over the weekend, the NFL team announced on Monday. “New York Giants safety Kamrin Moore was arrested over the weekend in Linden, New Jersey, for an alleged domestic violence-related incident,” the team wrote in a tweet. “Moore has been suspended by the team pending further investigation.”
Authorities allege Moore, 22, got into a fight with a woman he has been dating since January outside his Lindon home on Thursday night. The woman, who has not been publicly identified, was fighting for Moore’s attention when the NFL star allegedly began to hit her until she was unconscious and stepped on her neck. She is currently being treated at a local hospital. Moore was charged with third-degree aggravated assault. Per NFL policy, players involved in domestic-violence incidents are suspended for six games for a first offense and may potentially face a lifetime ban for subsequent offenses.