New York Jets Owner Urging GOP Donors to Support Trump: Report
PAY TO PLAY
The New York Jets billionaire owner Woody Johnson is reportedly lobbying wealthy Republicans to donate to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. CNBC reports that Johnson, who Trump appointed to be his ambassador to the U.K. during his time in the White House, has said he also plans to host fundraisers for the former president. Johnson, who is an heir to the Johnson & Johnson pharmaceutical fortune and worth more than $3 billion, donated $1 million to the pro-Trump super PAC, Make America Great Again Inc., in April. CNBC reports that so far big Republican donors like Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman, steel magnate Andy Sabin and Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, are reluctant to donate any money to Trump’s campaign at a time when the former president faces 91 criminal charges.