New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut Require Visitors From States With High COVID-19 Rates to Quarantine

New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut are instituting a joint travel advisory requiring visitors from states with high levels of the coronavirus to quarantine for two weeks, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced at a Wednesday press conference. As of Wednesday, Cuomo said travelers from Alabama, Arkansas, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Arizona, Washington, Florida, and Utah will have to quarantine when entering the three states. “A lot of people come into the region, and they could, literally, bring the infection with them,” Cuomo said. “I think it’s right, and I think it's smart, and I’m glad we’re doing it together.” Cuomo added that residents who violate the new travel advisory will be fined.