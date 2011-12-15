New York Times Co. CEO Steps Down

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The New York Times
New York Times Co.’s chief executive Janet Robinson will be leaving the company at the end of the month—prompting the company’s internal and external search for her replacement. Arthur Sulzberger, the current Times Co. chairman and the newspaper’s publisher, will take over as chief executive in the interim. As the newspaper industry continues to shift online, the company is considering looking for a new chief executive from the technology sector.