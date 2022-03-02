CHEAT SHEET
NYT Article Celebrates Serena Williams... With a Photo of the Wrong Person
The New York Times botched a photo in an article highlighting Serena Williams’ new venture capital firm on Wednesday, instead using a pic of her sister Venus. Williams tweeted on Wednesday, “No matter how far we come, we get reminded that it’s not enough. This is why I raised $111M for @serenaventures. To support the founders who are overlooked by engrained systems woefully unaware of their biases. Because even I am overlooked. You can do better, @nytimes.” The early-stage venture capital firm has raised an initial fund of $111 million that Williams plans to use to invest in companies with diverse founders. Its portfolio includes 60 companies like MasterClass and Daily Harvest.