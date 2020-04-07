New Zealand Health Minister Demoted After Breaking Lockdown Rules: ‘I’ve Been an Idiot’
New Zealand Health Minister David Clark has been demoted for breaking a nationwide lockdown by taking his family to a beach more than 20 miles from his home. New Zealanders have been asked to stay at home and only exercise in their immediate area. Clark had earlier been photographed on a mountain-bike ride beyond the recommended distance from his home. He apologized for that incident but went on to defy the order again and drive his family to the beach using a state-owned vehicle. Clark offered his resignation to Prime Minister Jacinda Adern, who did not accept it. He will retain his role as health minister, but will lose his finance portfolio and his ranking within the cabinet. “At a time when we are asking New Zealanders to make historic sacrifices, I’ve let the team down,” Clark said in a statement. “I’ve been an idiot, and I understand why people will be angry with me.”