Newborn Baby Pulled From Earthquake Rubble Still Attached to Mom’s Umbilical Cord

A newborn baby who was still tied to her mother’s umbilical cord was pulled out of some rubble alive after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked Syria and Turkey. A relative of the baby said she was the sole survivor of her immediate family, who were killed when the deadly earthquake destroyed her family’s home. The child was found when the family heard a voice while digging, and quickly transported her out of the cold temperatures and into a hospital. She arrived at the hospital with hypothermia and had lacerations “over all her body,” pediatrician Hani Maarouf told AFP. More than 1,600 people died in Syria following the earthquake, as well as an additional 3,400 in Turkey.