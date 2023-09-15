Newsmax Host Greg Kelly Airs Bonkers Aaron Rodgers Conspiracy Theory

Newsmax host Greg Kelly thinks he’s identified the culprit in New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ torn achilles Monday night: drugs and not going to church.

Kelly, no stranger to criticizing athletes, gloated Wednesday night that, in regards to Rodgers’ season-ending injury on the Jets’ first drive of the game, he “totally saw this coming.”

“This was going to be a disaster. He lost the eye of the tiger. A competitive quarterback can’t be all happy and goofy all the time, and something happened to this guy, and I think I know what it was: drugs!” Kelly exclaimed. “Yeah, he got involved in psychedelics.”

Rodgers, who spoke at a pro-psychedelic conference in Colorado just a few months ago, has been open about his use of Ayahuasca in order to find “self-love” and to “unconditionally love” others.

But Kelly didn’t seem to get it.

“What?” the confused host said, reacting to a 2022 clip of Rodgers on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast explaining how Ayahuasca has benefitted him. “How about going to church? Whatever the hell he’s talking about, Ayahuasca tea is a crummy substitute for God, alright?”

After quoting a 2017 paper in the National Library of Medicine detailing possible side effects of the drug, Kelly said: “Another side effect is screwing up on the big game on the football field, ninety seconds into the game.”

“I wonder whether he’s going to enjoy that tea while he sits on the bench,” Kelly continued. “He’s going to be fine, by the way. He’s got millions and millions of dollars. His house is the size of an airport terminal. So goodbye Aaron Rodgers. Lay off that tea.”

Rodgers, who at 39 is the oldest player at his position in the National Football League, said in an Instagram post Wednesday that he “shall rise yet again.” Jets head coach Robert Saleh has said he would “be shocked if this is the way [Rodgers] is going to go out.”