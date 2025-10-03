Newsom Mocks Stephen Miller With a Joke About His Sex Life

California Gov. Gavin Newsom escalated his trolling of the Trump administration, taking aim at White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller with a jab about his sex life.

Miller had posted on X, urging Americans to join the Department of Homeland Security, writing, “Sign up to become a HOMELAND DEFENDER.”

The press office of California Gov. Newsom hit back with a meme of Miller’s face, captioned, “The guy sitting in the hotel armchair wants you to defend the homeland. Slay queen!”

The guy sitting in the hotel armchair wants you to defend the homeland.



Slay queen! 💅 https://t.co/oLS6PcnbnL pic.twitter.com/mcd0jXEOgy — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 3, 2025

Miller is the architect of many of Trump’s most severe immigration policies.

Newsom has made a name for himself in the past several months by poking fun at the president and his allies on X, and the attack dog image has boosted his own profile.

The swipe echoed a Democratic Party post from May that tagged Miller and featured a photo of an empty hotel-room chair. That post amplified reporting that Miller’s wife, Katie, left her role in the Trump administration to work for Elon Musk.

The Millers’ marriage drew scrutiny after she moved into Musk’s orbit. The Millers met when they both worked in the first Trump administration.

The Millers’ marriage drew scrutiny after Katie’s move to Elon Musk’s orbit. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Katie Miller, who served as a Department of Government Efficiency adviser and spokesperson, described the Musk role as “the honor of a lifetime.” She later announced her departure in August to launch a podcast.

She appeared last week on Jesse Watters Primetime, where she and the Fox News host traded jokes about her husband’s bedroom prowess.

“The sexual matador, right?” Miller said when Watters pointed out to the audience that she is “married to Stephen Miller, so you are the envy of all women.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom has spent months ridiculing the president and his policies on social media. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

“He’s an incredibly inspiring man who gets me going in the morning with his speeches, being like, ‘Let’s start the day, I’m going to defeat the left and we are going to win.’ He wakes up the day ready to carry out the mission that President Trump was elected to do,” Miller added.

Katie Miller debuted the Katie Miller Podcast in August, kicking off with Vice President JD Vance. Other guests have included Attorney General Pam Bondi, Mike Tyson, former ESPN anchor Sage Steele, and Republican Sen. Katie Britt.

Newsom has spent months ridiculing the president and his policies.

Last week, he mocked the 79-year-old president after an escalator malfunctioned during his United Nations visit. “DOZY DON WAS DEFEATED BY THE ESCALATOR, POOR GUY!” Newsom’s press office said on X, mimicking Trump’s trademark all-caps Truth Social tirades.