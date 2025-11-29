Newsom Mocks Trump With MAGA-Style Holiday Skewering

Gavin Newsom spent his Black Friday online, sending Donald Trump some holiday misery.

In a lengthy, all-caps X post modeled after Trump’s Truth Social tirades, the governor promised to “RESCUE AMERICA” from the “SICK, SICK SCUM” of the MAGA leader and his cronies, signing off with Trump’s go-to: “THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!”

Newsom first started mocking Trump’s social media presence this summer, with the Californian having explained during a press conference: “I’m sort of following his example. If you’ve got issues with what I’m putting out, you sure as hell should have concerns about what he’s putting out as president.”

Newsom called out Trump, his family, and his GOP colleagues in a mockery of the president's infamous social media rants. X/@GovPressOffice

Newsom’s Friday post followed a series of other snubs towards the president on X this week, including an AI-generated image of Trump’s head on a turkey’s body, captioned: “Happy Thanksgiving to everyone, except the turkey who incited the storming of the dinner table.”

In Friday’s lengthy post, Newsom used some of Trump’s own language against him, including Trump’s use of the word “piggy” toward Bloomberg reporter Catherine Lucey earlier this month. The California governor described the president as a “DEMENTED PIGGIE WHO TURNED THE OVAL OFFICE INTO A REVOLVING DOOR FOR ‘GRIFTERS & CROOKS.’”

The governor also referred to the Trump “WELFARE FAMILY” as ”LITTLE PIGLETS SUCKING ON THE PUBLIC TROUGH.”

The governor has spent much of the holiday period targeting Trump, with the president's niece claiming Trump is 'furious.' Gov. Gavin Newsom via X

That particularly visceral image was followed by a special mention for some of Trump’s inner circle—“DOZY DON’S SICKOS”—nicknamed Kash “Money” Patel, Dumb Dumb Pete, Kosplay Kristi, and JD “Just Dance” Vance.

“DON’T WORRY, HOWEVER, BECAUSE CALIFORNIA, UNDER THE GREAT GAVIN C. NEWSOM (ME!!) WILL RESCUE AMERICA FROM THIS SICK, SICK SCUM,” Newsom concluded the post, before a Trump-styled sign-off.

Newsom has spent much of the run-up to Thanksgiving trolling Trump. The president’s niece claims that the social media onslaught is having exactly its desired impact.

Mary Trump—a psychologist—said in a YouTube video earlier this week that Trump’s “increasingly frantic behavior” suggests that he’s well aware of Newsom’s insults and that the mockery makes him “furious.”

While Newsom has assured voters that his own increasingly bizarre online presence is purposeful, the governor has frequently shared concern for Trump’s mental state based on his Truth Social rants.

Trump unveiled a new “covfefe” moment at the end of October, mysteriously dropping a “South Carerdddd” on his platform.

Newsom noted: “The extra ds stand for dementia.”

Newsom has send he's 'following Trump's example' with his new social media presence, and argued that the Democrats 'need to change' in their approach to MAGA-world politics. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Despite facing criticism from both sides of the aisle for his unabashed trolling of the president, Newsom has stood by his decision to take the low road to fight back against MAGA.