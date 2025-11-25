Trump’s Niece Says He’s ‘Furious’ About Newsom’s Trolling

President Donald Trump’s niece has taken a side in the great Trump-Newsom troll-off of 2025.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been trolling the president for months with insults and memes, while also undertaking an aggressive policy push to combat Trump’s MAGA agenda.

Earlier this month, California voters approved Newsom’s Prop. 50, which allows the state to redraw its congressional maps ahead of next year’s midterms in response to a redistricting effort in Texas aimed at helping Republicans pick up five additional House seats.

“He is the most historically unpopular president in modern history,” Newsom said following the Prop. 50 victory. “In every critical category, Donald Trump is underwater,” the governor added.

Gov. Newsom has become one of Pres. Trump's biggest political opponents. Here the two men are pictured in California following January's deadly wildfires, along with first lady Melania Trump. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Mary Trump, the daughter of Trump’s brother Fred Jr., said in a YouTube video Monday that her uncle’s “increasingly frantic behavior” shows that Trump is paying close attention to Newsom’s attacks and is “furious” about them.

“Newsom was absolutely right to call out Donald for being historically unpopular,” she said. “He is the most historically unpopular president in modern history. But he is also the most historically inept, corrupt, vicious, cruel, and stupid.”

Trump’s overall approval rating fell to just 38 percent in the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll released last week. The president was polling at -4 among independents when he took office in January, but that number has now plummeted to -43, CNN’s data guru Harry Enten revealed.

More Americans are beginning to understand the president’s negative personality traits, Mary Trump said Monday, which is why he’s trying so hard to gerrymander his way to control of the House in 2026.

Mary Trump pointed to the Trump administration's investigation into Rep. Eric Swalwell as evidence that her uncle is a "weak, craven coward." Win McNamee/Getty Images

The psychologist has long been an outspoken critic of her uncle, whom she described last week as “despicable” and a “lifelong hardcore misogynist” after the president snapped, “quiet, piggy!” at a female reporter.

On Monday, she blasted his decision to use the Department of Justice to investigate his political opponents, including Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell, a high-profile Trump critic who is running for California governor after Newsom’s second and final term ends next year.

Earlier this month, Trump’s Federal Housing Finance Agency head Bill Pulte referred Swalwell to the DOJ for a potential criminal probe into allegations of mortgage and tax fraud, making him at least the fourth Democrat to face similar accusations.

Swalwell has dismissed the accusations as “nonsense.”