CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    NFL Legend Lawrence Taylor Arrested for Violating Sex Offender Rules, Report Says

    DEVIL’S IN THE DETAILS

    Anna Venarchik

    Breaking News Intern

    Al Bello/Getty

    Former NFL glory Lawrence Taylor was arrested in Florida late Thursday for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender. The 62-year-old retired New York Giants linebacker allegedly changed his residential address without notifying authorities, which, as a registered sex offender, is legally required. As reported by TMZ Sports, the Hall of Famer was found guilty in 2011 of “patronizing a prostitute” who was only 16 years old, though Taylor claims he thought she was 19.

    Taylor was released shortly after being brought in, and his attorney told TMZ: ... “Lawrence Taylor has been compliant with all of the rules and regulations regarding his legal status for the past decade. Sadly he is in the middle of a divorce and his local police department suggested it would be best if he slept at a nearby hotel.”

    Read it at TMZ Sports