NFL Legend Lawrence Taylor Arrested for Violating Sex Offender Rules, Report Says
DEVIL’S IN THE DETAILS
Former NFL glory Lawrence Taylor was arrested in Florida late Thursday for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender. The 62-year-old retired New York Giants linebacker allegedly changed his residential address without notifying authorities, which, as a registered sex offender, is legally required. As reported by TMZ Sports, the Hall of Famer was found guilty in 2011 of “patronizing a prostitute” who was only 16 years old, though Taylor claims he thought she was 19.
Taylor was released shortly after being brought in, and his attorney told TMZ: ... “Lawrence Taylor has been compliant with all of the rules and regulations regarding his legal status for the past decade. Sadly he is in the middle of a divorce and his local police department suggested it would be best if he slept at a nearby hotel.”