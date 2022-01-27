Steelers Legend Ben Roethlisberger Retires After 18 Seasons

CHEAT SHEET
Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who has spent his entire professional career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, is leaving the field. The quarterback, dubbed “Big Ben,” made the announcement on Thursday via Twitter: “The time has come to clean out my locker and hang up my cleats and continue to be all I can be to my wife and children. I retire from football a truly grateful man.” Roethlisberger has been with the Steelers for 18 years, leading the team to two Super Bowl victories. The first was against the Seattle Seahawks in 2006 and the second in 2009 against the Arizona Cardinals.