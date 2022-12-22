NFL Sunday Ticket Is Officially Heading to YouTube in 2023
NEW ERA
Google and the NFL announced Thursday that Sunday Ticket is heading to YouTube next season in a major get for streaming services. The out-of-market games package will only be available on YouTube TV and on YouTube Primetime Channels as part of a seven-year deal that heralds the end of an era for DirecTV, which had owned the rights to distribute Sunday Ticket since the service launched in 1994. “Through this expanded partnership with the NFL, viewers will now also be able to experience the game they love in compelling and innovative ways through YouTube TV or YouTube Primetime Channels,” YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki said in a statement. “We’re excited to continue our work with the NFL to make YouTube a great place for sports lovers everywhere.”