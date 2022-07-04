NHL Hockey Player Ivan Fedotov Detained in Russia
ICE-COLD
Philadelphia Flyers hockey player Ivan Fedotov has been detained in his native Russia for allegedly skipping out on mandatory military service, Russian media is reporting. Fedotov has reportedly been taken to a Russian military hospital due to feeling unwell. His lawyer, Alexei Ponomaryev, denies that the NHL player was evading military service, and says his client has complained of receiving insufficient care at the hospital. Meanwhile, Brittney Griner, a basketball player for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, was detained in Russia in February for allegedly transporting a “significant amount” of cannabis oil into the country. She appeared in court in Moscow on Friday and has thus far been able to communicate with her family only through letters.