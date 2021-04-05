Irish Moms Mount Constitutional Challenge to Ireland’s Quarantine Laws After ‘Boob Job’ Trip to Dubai
‘ESSENTIAL’ TRAVEL
Two Irish women who refused a mandatory hotel quarantine on arriving home after traveling to Dubai for cosmetic breast surgery have been released from jail and are mounting a constitutional challenge against Ireland’s coronavirus rules. Niamh Mulreany, 25, and Kirstie McGrath, 30, were initially sent to Mountjoy women’s prison but have now been released on condition they quarantine at a designated hotel. A judge directed an inquiry into the legality of their detention, which has now been converted into a constitutional challenge against laws requiring people to enter mandatory quarantine after arriving in Ireland from certain countries where COVID-19 cases are high. The women traveled to the United Arab Emirates, where they were due to, but ultimately did not, undergo cosmetic procedures. Judge Miriam Walsh, at Tallaght District Court, questioned if attending the procedure, “colloquially referred to as a boob job,” could be said to justify “essential travel.” Irish sun-seekers have previously dodged travel bans by booking overseas dental appointments.