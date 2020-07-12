Amanda Kloots Shares Heartfelt Post on Broadway Star Nick Cordero’s Memorial

Read it at Instagram
Close family and friends of Nick Cordero, the Broadway actor who died of COVID-19 complications, held a memorial service for the actor on Saturday, Cordero’s wife Amanda Kloots said in an Instagram post. Cordero was hospitalized for 94 days and suffered two mini-strokes and blood clots that forced doctors to amputate his leg. Kloots said the group listened to the song “I’m Here” from The Color Purple, which she and her husband had seen together on stage years prior, and she noted that that song would remind her to keep moving forward. “This is a long journey ahead and a down road I never thought I’d be on,” Kloots wrote. “One day, one step at a time. I have faith that God is leading the way and that Nick is our angel.”