Iowa Woman Who Hit Black, Latina Kids With Car Sentenced to 25 Years
‘SKIN COLOR BOTHERED YOU’
A Des Moines woman who intentionally struck two Black and Latina children with her car was sentenced to 25 years in prison in Polk County, Iowa on Friday. Nicole Poole Franklin, 43, hit a Black 12-year-old and a Latina 14-year-old with her car during a racist rampage on Dec. 9, 2019. Poole pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted murder in April after admitting she targeted the children because she believed they were of African and Mexican decent. She also faces sentencing for two federal hate crimes in connection with the incident; prosecutors in that case are suggesting 27 years.
The 14-year-old girl, who was hospitalized for two days after the attack, testified at the sentencing hearing Friday. “I’m sorry my skin color bothered you, but me and my people are never leaving,” she said.