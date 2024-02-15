Nikki Haley’s Critics Face the Wrath of Her Son
THEY SEE ME TROLLIN’
Nalin Haley takes no prisoners when it comes to critics of his mom. The 22-year-old Haley has ironically leaned into an attack style more similar to Nikki Haley’s far-right rivals than his typically cool and collected mother. At a Saturday event in the Haleys’ home state of South Carolina, Nalin called former GOP presidential candidate Tim Scott “Senator Judas— excuse me, Senator Scott,” a reference to Scott’s support of Donald Trump even though Haley is the one who launched his Senate career with an appointment while she was governor. A spokesman for Scott told The New York Times you’d never hear “anyone from the Scott family talk like that.” Nalin also hit back at Vivek Ramaswamy, another presidential dropout-turned-Trump lackey, after the tech billionaire attacked Haley’s relationship with her daughter during the third Republican debate. “Vivague Ramaslimey backpedaling more than his receding hairline,” he wrote on X, following the post with a comparison of Ramaswamy to Pennywise the clown from It.