U.S. Skier ‘a Little Heartbroken’ After Winter Olympics Crash Fractures Her Leg
CRUEL ENDING
Nina O’Brien has thanked her fans for their support after a horrific crash in the women’s giant slalom broke her leg and ended her run at the Winter Olympics. The 24-year-0ld U.S. alpine skier took a tumble during her second run in the competition Monday, with her skis flying off near the finish line. In an Instagram post from her hospital bed, the skier confirmed she had broken her leg and was recovering from surgery. She wrote: “Well, I gave everything I had, and maybe too much. I keep replaying it in my head, wishing I’d skied those last few gates differently. But here we are. I had surgery last night to stabilize my tibia, which unfortunately was an open fracture through my leg.” O’Brien said she would complete her treatment back at home, and paid tribute to her supporters. She wrote: “I’m a little heartbroken, but also feeling so much love. Thank you to everyone who’s reached out. My phone is flooded with messages, and waking up to your words means more than you know.”