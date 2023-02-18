CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Nine Children Injured in Georgia Shooting, Including Five-Year-Old
SENSELESS
Read it at NBC News
Nine children and minors suffered non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting at a Shell gas station in Georgia on Friday, with the youngest victim just five years old. According to NBC News, seven of them were male (their ages spanned from five to 17), while two 13-year-old girls were also struck by gunfire. No one had been arrested as of early Saturday, and it wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the violence. “While Columbus is not immune to these incidents, I want to assure citizens that the men and women of [Columbus Police Department] are tirelessly working to get violent offenders off our streets,” the city’s police chief said.