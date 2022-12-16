Cross the Last Few Names Off Your List With These Exquisite Watches — They’re 20% Off
Time to Save
On top of telling the time, a watch enhances style, exudes sophistication, and makes for a perfect present. Everytime your giftee puts it on, they’ll be reminded of you. Nixon has an impressive collection of great-looking watches that are built to last. From now until Saturday (12/24), Daily Beast readers can save 20% on a Nixon watch by using the exclusive code DB20 at checkout.
For the stylish giftee: The ultimate statement piece, this watch doesn’t fade away into the background. Instead, it draws attention. From the face numbers to the dials to the bezel, the 51-30 Chrono goes big in every sense. It's made with solid stainless steel and works up to 300 meters (or 1000 feet) below water. Plus, it comes in 23 vibrant colors.
51-30 Chrono
$100 off the original price
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Also for the stylish giftee (but you have a spending limit): The can’t-miss tortoise color scheme gives the Siren a unique look. The soft silicone band won’t dig into their wrist and the built-in high/low tide functionally is a great addition if your giftee is a surfer or lives on the coast.
Siren
$25 off the original price
Free Shipping | Free Returns
For the active giftee: Whether they’re running or swimming, the Heat watch is a welcomed companion. It has multiple timer options (great for tracking laps), a comfortable and breathable strap, and is tough enough to survive even the most rigorous exercises.
Heat
$30 off the original price
Free Shipping | Free Returns
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.