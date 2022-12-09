CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Nordstrom Has Youe A** Covered Until December 17 to Order Christmas Gifts

    BETTER CALL THE MALL

    Erica Radol

    Scouted Staff Writer

    Nordstrom.

    Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

    ’Twas the weeks before Christmas, and all through the house, was a feeling of terror that you’d left someone out. Whether plush robes, fancy candles, or a soft casual hoodie, Nordstrom’s gift guide has got you covered. So go finish up those last gift picks, and begin to indulge, knowing you won’t face an embarrassing blunder.

    Since the holiday season is drawing near, all of the prices are not so dear. Order by December 17 to ensure you will have a little something for any guests who may be forthcoming. Forgive this iambic distress--we hope you'll be the best (or least) dressed!

    Nordstrom Last Minute Gifts

    Shop at Nordstrom$

    Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more apparel deals, including Spanx coupons, Nordstrom coupons, Macy’s coupons, and H&M coupons.