ICYMI, the Nordstrom Winter Sale Is Live and Full of Epic Savings Up to 60%
OFF-SEASON SCORES
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Beloved retailer Nordstrom has something for everyone, making it a great one-stop destination for shopping. While the brick-and-mortar stores are nice, we really only go in person to eat at the in-house cafes (that chowda!) because the online selection trumps the stores by a long shot. Right now, one of the most deeply discounted sales of the year is happening during Nordstrom’s winter sale event.
Whether shopping on-trend brands like All Saints, Spanx, and Cole Haan, or looking for chic sandals for a warm-weather getaway, there’s an abundance of markdowns across categories. As much as I love new clothes and shoes, I especially love Nordstrom’s home sale, with items like candles, Staub cookware, alarm clocks, and this very cool retro Polaroid camera; it looks just like those of yesteryear but with modern filters and is just $90 during the sale. Additionally, there are many styles of Levi’s jeans and jackets for both men and women up to 60% off, so many of them are just 40-ish bucks. Lastly, (but maybe best) coveted beauty brands are included in the discounts like MAC, Estée Lauder, and Kiehls. Can we talk about how fun these Greco-Roman-inspired soy candles are? Almost too pretty to burn but 100% perfect to keep for hostess gifts and more.
