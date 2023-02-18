Norfolk Southern CEO Shows Up in East Palestine to ‘Support’ Community, Drives Off

CHEAT SHEET
    Members of the community gather to discuss their safety and other environmental concerns at a town hall meeting following a train derailment that spilled toxic chemicals, in East Palestine, Ohio, U.S., February 15, 2023.

    Alan Freed/Reuters

    Weeks after the derailment of a Norfolk Southern train released toxic chemicals into East Palestine, Ohio, the company’s CEO made a surprise appearance in the town. Alan Shaw on Saturday told reporters that he was there to “support the community” but provided no further details. Shaw’s visit comes on the heels of a decision by the company last week to back out of a town hall meeting about the environmental disaster, citing concerns for employee safety. “After consulting with community leaders, we have become increasingly concerned about the growing physical threat to our employees and members of the community around this event stemming from the increasing likelihood of the participation of outside parties,” the company had said in a statement. Norfolk Southern is facing severe backlash across the political spectrum for the catastrophe as its full environmental and health effects begin to come into focus.

