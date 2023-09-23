CHEAT SHEET
    Tropical Storm Ophelia Makes Landfall in North Carolina

    STORM INCOMING

    Chaya Tong

    Breaking News Intern

    Tropical storm Ophelia passes through North Carolina on Virginia this weekend.

    Eros Hoagland/Getty Images

    Governors in North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland have all declared states of emergency in anticipation of Tropical Storm Ophelia, which has already made landfall in North Carolina early Saturday and is expected to continue through the weekend. North Carolina and Virginia were already seeing signs of the storm on Friday with rain, high winds and mass power outages by early Saturday. Residents have also been warned of life threatening flash flooding. Storm warnings went as far as Delaware and the Chesapeake Bay with North Carolina and Virginia taking the brunt of the tropical storm before it weakens into a tropical depression.

    Read it at NBC News
