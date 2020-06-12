Man Threatened to Burn Down Black Church for Participating in George Floyd Vigil: Prosecutors
A North Carolina man has been charged after allegedly threatening to burn down a black church because one of the congregation’s leaders took part in a public prayer vigil and demonstration for George Floyd. Prosecutors allege John Malcolm Bareswill, 63, called the church on June 7 and said “you [racial slur] need to shut up” before he threatened to burn down the church. The call, which was on speakerphone, was heard by two adults and three children. He initially claimed to authorities that he didn’t make the call but his phone records showed otherwise.
Furthermore, prosecutors allege a review of his phone revealed had looked up information about at least three predominantly black religious institutions in the area, and had searched online using phrases like “Who said all whites are racist,” “Black Lives Matter protest held in Virginia,” and “Who organized the protests from mount trashmore to town center.” His call was placed five days after the vigil at Mount Trashmore for Floyd attended by several ministers.