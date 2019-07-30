CHEAT SHEET
BIZARRE
North Carolina School Bus Driver May Have Set Up a Hit on High School Student, Police Say
A former Durham, North Carolina, public school bus driver may have coordinated the shooting of a 17-year-old student on his route, police said in a search warrant involving the May 29 encounter. When the boy exited the bus that day, men who were hiding nearby reportedly began firing shots, but the boy escaped into his house without injury, according to CBS 17. Police obtained a search warrant to look into the driver’s cell phone after the student said that the driver was texting someone throughout the ride. The driver was previously involved in a scuffle with a relative of the boy and police said that the driver argued with the student on the day of the shooting. The driver, who is no longer employed with the district, has not yet been charged with a crime.