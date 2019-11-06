North Carolina Teacher Charged With Sex Offenses Against Student Found Dead Alongside Husband

Read it at Fox46Charlotte
A North Carolina high school teacher accused of having sex with her 17-year-old student was found dead alongside her husband on Wednesday, authorities said. Emma Ogle, 63, and her husband, Michael, were both fatally shot inside their Huntersville home—just days after the teacher was arrested last Thursday on sex offense charges. Police said a relative called 911 to report Ogle was armed and barricaded inside the residence with her husband. While officers said they discovered the husband was fatally shot upon entering the home, the circumstances of Ogle’s death were not immediately clear. School officials said Ogle was suspended without pay following her arrest, according to Fox46.