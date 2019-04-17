Satellite Images Indicate North Korea is Making Radioactive Bomb Fuel

Is this the relaunch of Rocket Man? Satellite images have exposed new activity at at North Korea’s main nuclear site which experts say may show the reprocessing of radioactive material into bomb fuel. Washington’s Center for Strategic and International Studies said the images, snapped last week, show new railcars near the site's uranium enrichment and radiochemistry labs, indicating the movement of radioactive material. “In the past these specialized railcars appear to have been associated with the movement of radioactive material or reprocessing campaigns,” the report said. “The current activity, along with their configurations, does not rule out their possible involvement in such activity, either before or after a reprocessing campaign.” The images follow a serious worsening of relations between the U.S. and North Korea after the failure of a second summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un in Hanoi in February.