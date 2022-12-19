Norway’s King Harald V Back in the Hospital With an Infection
‘SICK LEAVE’
Norway’s King Harald V has been hospitalized with an infection after months of health battles, the Norwegian palace said in a statement on Monday. The 83-year-old monarch, who is now officially on sick leave from his royal duties, is being treated with antibiotics in Oslo’s main hospital and is in stable condition, the statement added. The infection is just the latest ailment that has seen the king requiring hospital treatment this year. In August, he was hospitalized for three days and given antibiotics for a fever. In 2020, Harald underwent surgery to replace a heart valve after being rushed to hospital with breathing problems. Crown Prince Haakon, Harald’s only son and heir to the throne, has stepped in to perform his father’s duties.